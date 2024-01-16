The body of a Russian woman who died in Turkey was delivered to Moscow for burial. This was reported on January 16 by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the director of the Euroins travel insurance branch, Yulia Alcheeva.

“The woman was insured by Energogarant and Euroins travel insurance companies. Therefore, both insurance companies covered the costs of repatriation,” Alcheeva is quoted as saying on the ATOR Telegram channel.

The day before, Sabah wrote that the body of 40-year-old Russian woman Nadezhda Yarygina, who died in the Turkish city of Kemer, was sent to Moscow.

On January 10, a friend of the deceased Russian woman, Evgenia Shumakova, told Izvestia that the tourist’s relatives and friends assumed that Yarygina had gone for a walk in the mountains, where something probably happened to her, and she should be looked for there.

Yarygina disappeared on January 4, when she left the hotel for the mountains in Kemer. The woman arrived in Turkey on December 30, and was supposed to fly out on January 8, but she never showed up on board the plane. Her body was found on January 12. Izvestia shared footage of the last hours of the life of a Russian tourist. They show the woman leaving the hotel. She is wearing a jacket, trousers, flat shoes, and is carrying a bag in her hands. The shooting dates back to January 4, Yarygina left the hotel at approximately 08:58 Moscow time.

On January 13, it became known that packets of sleeping pills and empty bottles of alcoholic beverages were found next to her body. It was noted that no suspicious circumstances were identified, since her body was found intact. The police have launched an investigation into the death of the Russian woman.