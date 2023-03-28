In one of the heating points of Chelyabinsk, the corpse of a Russian was found, reported URA.RU at the press center of the Search and Rescue Service (PSS).

According to available information, the body of a man was found on hot pipes in a reinforced concrete booth on Dnepropetrovsk Street. Rescuers with breathing apparatus and climbing equipment managed to get the body out of the heat station.

The police launched an investigation into the death of a man. In the near future, all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the identity of the deceased, will be established.

