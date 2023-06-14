The body of a newborn girl was found in the village of Kurai in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. On Wednesday, June 14, reports press office Regional Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

Information about the terrible find earlier that day was received by the police. According to preliminary information, the girl was born on the night of June 12 in an outdoor toilet on the territory of her house.

As it became known, the mother of the newborn was registered for pregnancy and childbirth and was at the 39th week of pregnancy. She told the doctors that she had gone to give birth in Kansk. According to her, she gave birth safely there, but then she decided to abandon the child and leave him in a medical facility.

However, it was found that the woman did not give birth in the city. It is also now being investigated whether the baby was born alive or dead and what caused his death.

Investigators and operatives are working at the scene of the incident. Upon the fact of the incident, the IC will conduct a procedural check.

Earlier in June, the baby’s body was found while sorting waste at a landfill in Bashkiria. At the moment, the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the mother of the child are being established.