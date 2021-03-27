A body of a missing skier was found in the mountains near Kirovsk in the Murmansk region. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Murmansk Arctic Complex Emergency Rescue Center EMERCOM of Russia.

“He died. They found him, lowered him from the mountain, ”the center said.

It is noted that a group of three people climbed in the area of ​​Mount Aikuayvenchorr, during which one of them disappeared. Rescuers said the other two tourists were safe. According to weather forecasters, in the area of ​​the mountain it is currently cloudy, there is heavy snow, the air temperature does not exceed two degrees Celsius.

Earlier, a group of tourists from Novosibirsk got stuck in the Altai mountains during the rafting, one of them died. According to the portal TOLK, tourists went on rafting down the mountain river Nizhniy Kuragan in the remote Ust-Koksinsky district of the region. There, their catamaran capsized, and one of the six members of the group died, presumably from a head injury.