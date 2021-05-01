In one of the residential buildings in Moscow, the body of a man was found with a knife wound in the heart. This was announced on Saturday, April 1 REN TV…

The incident took place in the northeast of the capital. According to preliminary data, the man was killed in one of the apartments, after which his body was dragged into an elevator. Neighbors found him only a few hours later.

Presumably, the deceased could have previously served a sentence in places of imprisonment, as evidenced by the characteristic tattoos on his body.

It is reported that the police detained a citizen of Belarus on suspicion of murder. Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, on April 22, a corpse of a man with a bullet through his chest was found in an apartment in the north-east of Moscow. It was reported that the body of a man born in 1982 was found in a residential building in Yurlovsky Proezd.