If the suspicions are confirmed, this deceased would join the seven fatalities whose remains have been recovered They carry out search work for the missing shipwrecks, in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

Around 10 in the morning of this Monday, the body of a man floating half a mile from the port of Aguilas, as THE TRUTH has learned. Members of Salvamar Mimosa and the Civil Guard participated in the rescue of the lifeless body.

Although the identity of the deceased is not yet known, it is suspected that it may be another member of the shipwrecked boat in front of Percheles beach, in Mazarrón, last Saturday, March 27. If the suspicions are confirmed, this body would be added to the seven fatalities whose remains have been recovered, after finding the bodies of a woman and her daughter last Thursday off the coast of Garrucha and Vera, in Almería. In total, eleven disappeared were presumed dead after the shipwreck.