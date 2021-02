The body of the deceased man was removed from the rubble of a hangar in the Kaluga region, reports TASS…

Another person may be under the rubble of the roof of the building in Lyudinovo.

The hangar roof partially collapsed on the morning of February 13th. Accumulation of large masses of snow is called the preliminary cause of the incident.

55 people work at the scene with the involvement of 15 units of special equipment.