The corpse of a man was found this morning on a boat on the Brescia side of Lake Garda, between Salò and San Felice del Benaco. The discovery took place before 5 and the boat showed damage from impact. The Carabinieri of the Brescia Investigative Unit and the Coast Guard, intervened on the spot, are looking for a missing woman who could be with the victim tonight.

The hypothesis, given the conditions in which the boat was, is that it was a accident. Investigators look for a speedboat that would have engulfed the boat in the night moving away later.

The man found lifeless is a 35-year-old Italian from Salò. The missing girl is from Toscolano Maderno (Brescia). According to reports from theHandle, the two young people had approached Salò by boat yesterday afternoon to watch the cars of the historic Mille Miglia pass by.

