The Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, confirmed that the body of a drowned young man was found this morning after three days of continuous search and with the cooperation of all the teams that came to provide support and assistance during the search process.

The incident dates back to 3/21/2021, when a report was received to the operations room of Umm Al Quwain Police stating that a person had drowned in the sea next to the path of the United House in Umm Al Quwain, and accordingly, the investigation patrols were transferred to the comprehensive city police station to the site of the accident and inform the national ambulance. Four people of different nationalities were swimming in the sea, and two of them drowned and one of them was rescued and transported to Umm Al Quwain Hospital to receive treatment and the other was lost at sea. In Umm Al Quwain and a number of volunteer diving teams, who made great efforts around the clock, the search for the missing person continued until his body was found today 3/24/2021 at around 11:15 am in the Naqaa area, and the search and rescue team recovered the body and it was Calling all the competent authorities to complete the procedures after the deceased has been identified by his relatives.

The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police extends its sincere thanks and appreciation for the tireless efforts of the team of the Maritime Rescue Department of the Dubai Police, the leadership of the third squadron, the National Search and Rescue Center, and all volunteer divers and pilots who contributed all the capabilities available in the search for the drowned until it was found.

Umm Al Quwain Police calls on all members of the public to take caution and caution, and not to go to the sea or to swim in turbulent atmospheres, because this is dangerous to their lives, and to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures at all times and to follow the instructions and general instructions that were set only to preserve the safety of all. Members of the Society.





