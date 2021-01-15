GEO divers rescued the body three meters from the shore, close to where the corpse of the deceased’s dog was found Rescue of the corpse of the deceased in Duero waters as it passes through Aranda del Duero (Burgos). / Gloria Diez

The Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police found the body of Ana, the 46-year-old woman who disappeared on Wednesday on the banks of the Duero River, three kilometers from the Santa Catalina de Aranda neighborhood on Friday morning. (Burgos).

The GEO divers have submerged this morning in the waters of the Douro River, at the point where it was suspected that the woman’s body could be found. After breaking the ice sheet, they have found the body of the missing woman, located about two or three meters from the shore. The lifeless body has been located near the point where the corpse of the missing woman’s dog appeared.

It was the family of the deceased who reported her missing after she did not return home after going out to walk the dog. For this reason, he deployed a search operation in the vicinity of the river, in an area of ​​vineyards near the Martín Verdugo winery. One area was still covered by a thick layer of snow. The low temperatures registered in the riverside capital made the work of the National Police, Firefighters and Civil Guard difficult.