One of the main mysteries for the Chilean police, the disappearance of the English astronomer Thomas Marsh, 61, 55 days ago, has had a key milestone this Thursday, although the case remains unsolved. Specialized Carabineros units have found his body in the vicinity of the La Silla Observatory, in the Coquimbo region, in northern Chile, famous for the quality of its skies and for concentrating the world’s highest percentage of observation of the universe. March, a researcher at the University of Warwick, had arrived to work at the observatory on September 14, as usually happens in this center that welcomes visiting professionals. He planned to stay for four nights and was seen for the last time on the 16th. Since then, the Prosecutor’s Office concentrated efforts to find his whereabouts, but without results. After hard work by the police, his remains were found this Thursday, shortly before noon, local time, in some rocks, in an area of ​​height and bare-chested.

“From the first minute we made all our human and logistical resources available to collaborate with the investigation and provide answers to the family of the disappeared person,” explained the head of the IV Carabineros Zone, General Juan Muñoz. The prosecution had extended the search until November 15 after finding his cell phone and part of his clothes in the sector.

Astronomer Tom Marsh in a photo posted on social networks, and on the right, the search operations carried out by the police. ESO / Carabineros Coquimbo Region (RR. SS.)

In September, a colleague of Marsh’s, Odette Toloza, commented from Germany that Marsh had come to Chile to make observations for four nights and that he knew “the terrain very well.” He was a specialist in the accumulation and evolution of binary stars. On that date, one of the lines of investigation that was being handled was that the British investigator had gone out to do trekking, as stated by the prosecutor Adrián Vega himself. “The area is being investigated with different types of technology, mainly drones, satellite images and with people touring the sector. There are about two thousand hectares,” Vega said on September 26.

Marsh’s wife and children arrived in Chile a few weeks ago to witness the search efforts. Via a video broadcast at the end of October by the Coquimbo Prosecutor’s Office itself, they made a heartfelt appeal to the population to collaborate with their search. “Please help us find him. The best resource we have is you, the people who could have seen it, ”said his son.

His daughter made a similar request to the population of La Higuera, the town where the observatory is located: “Try to become familiar with my father’s face, try to remember him and look for him wherever you go. And please tell us if you see him or have seen him. Just one person would be enough.” Along with recounting that Marsh was very happy to return to one of the best observatories in the world, where he had worked and taught many times, the wife said that they still hope to find him alive: “We really believe that Tom is in a place and that they will find it.” The woman spoke directly to her husband: “Wherever you are now, Tom, even if you are going through hard times, do not doubt for a moment that we love you very much and that we are with you at all times. We always wait, but if you can, please tell us where you are.”

One of the main witnesses in the case has been the British student who arrived with Marsh at the La Silla Observatorywhere they planned to carry out work with the NTT telescopes, of the European Southern Observatory (ESO, for its acronym in English). In the days after the disappearance he collaborated with the police and gave his testimony, broadcast by the Chilean press, where he reported that Marsh had told him “something super strange” and had rebuked him for what he considered little commitment to the profession. After collaborating with the investigators, the student returned to his country.

The La Silla Observatory has eighteen telescopes, five of them built by the European Southern Observatory organization, while others are largely maintained by ESO. Its location, at about 2,400 meters above sea level, made the search for Marsh especially difficult, as it is a difficult-to-access foothill area, in the southern part of the Atacama desert, the driest in the world.

