The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in the Mazulka River within the borders of Achinsk

In the city of Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, the body of a missing 12-year-old boy was found. Writes about this Telegram-Prospekt Mira channel.

The boy was reported missing on November 17 by his mother. He didn’t return from school.

The boy’s body was found on November 18 in the Mazulka River within the borders of Achinsk. They found a knife wound on him.

It is reported that a criminal case has been initiated under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

