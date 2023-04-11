The body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a wasteland in the Chernovsky district of Chita

The body of a 38-year-old woman was found in a wasteland in the Chernovsky district of Chita. About it informs Russian portal Chita.ru.

Yegor Markov, assistant to the head of the Investigative Department of the TFR for the Trans-Baikal Territory, explained that there were no signs of a criminal death on the corpse. According to him, the deceased townswoman was identified by her relatives.

“This is a local resident born in 1984. <...> A forensic medical examination has been scheduled, and we are awaiting its preliminary results,” Markov said.

He emphasized that there were jewelry with the deceased, which, coupled with the absence of bodily injuries, rejects the version of theft or other crime.

