The Panamanian Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that the body of a woman found on a beach on Carenero Island, in the Panamanian archipelago of Bocas del Toro, is that of the 30-year-old Basque woman Eneritz Argintxona Fraile, who disappeared last Wednesday in the same area. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has reported in a statement that the autopsy indicates that the woman died as a result of a head injury, so the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The last time the woman was seen alive was last Wednesday at the hostel on Isla Carenero where she was staying, where she had arrived a few days earlier after finishing a job as a volunteer in the area, reports The mailwhich indicates that, according to sources close to her, the girl was planning to return to Spain this week.

The Homicide and Femicide Department of the Bocas de Toro Regional Prosecutor’s Office was able to identify the body thanks to the collaboration of the victim’s mother, with whom the DNA was scientifically compared. It was the young woman’s family who reported her disappearance at an Ertzaintza police station after having no news of her whereabouts since last Wednesday.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has begun field investigations to find those responsible, has reported that some of the victim’s belongings have been located, as well as “clues of the possible perpetrators.” The investigation began when residents of the area found the body and notified the authorities. Subsequently, officials from the Prosecutor’s Office went to the scene to remove the body.