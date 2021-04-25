The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a lake in the town of Bronnitsy, Moscow region. It is reported on Sunday, April 25, Telegram-channel Mash.

It is clarified that the name of the deceased was Katya. She was tied with a rope around her waist to the drain grate where the lake water goes into an underground pipe. According to the channel, the girl’s parents turned to the police for help when their daughter was not found at home at 6:00 am.

The girl was not registered with specialists. The details of what happened are being investigated.

Earlier, a one-year-old child was found next to the mother’s body in one of the apartments in Moscow. The incident was reported to the police by a 68-year-old pensioner who found her daughter dead. As it was established, the woman living in the apartment died about three days ago, and the girl spent all this time without food and water.