Yahya Hkimi dived into the water to make a funny video to share on social media, but never resurfaced

The searches of Yahya Hkimi ended in the worst way. The lifeless body of the 18-year-old who last Wednesday he had dived into the waters of the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena it was found and recovered today, Sunday 18 June, after four days of searches.

The discovery of the body of Yahya Hkimi — To find the body of the young man, in a bend of the Secchia river about five hundred meters downstream from the place where he had disappeared, it was the firemen who had been scouring the area far and wide since the alarm was raised.

The dynamics of tragedy — Yahya Hkimi, about to take the high school exam, had gone to the river bank with his lifelong friend, as told to the investigators by the same age, with a goal that often pushes the very young to perform dangerous feats: make a viral video to be shared on social networks, a video in which the 18-year-old was supposed to pretend to be carried away by the river water.

After two attempts which, again according to the story of the victim’s 18-year-old friend, had not proved satisfactory, the young man had dived for a third time, but was sucked into the waters of the Secchia and dragged to the bottom.

Autopsy arranged — Yahya Hkimi’s body was recovered by divers and made available to the coroner who in the next few hours will perform the autopsy to clarify the causes of deathwhile the videos shot by the two friends have already been acquired by the investigators who will have to verify and confirm the dynamics of the events provided by the teenager.