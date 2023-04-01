The National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) is paralyzed until further notice as there is no agreement between the benches of the different parties in the Senate on the three commissioners that must be appointed. This Thursday was the last opportunity that the senators had to define and vote on an opinion that contained the proposal of at least one commissioner of the plenary session of the autonomous body, of three vacancies that there will be as of this March 31, when Francisco’s term ends. Javier Acuna.

Acuña’s appointment, and that of two of his former colleagues who left their posts in April 2022, are stuck in the Senate’s Political Coordination Board (Jucopo), where party leaders have failed to reach a consensus on whom to They are going to designate for the institute in charge of access to public information and protection of personal data. In particular, several senators from Morena do not want to vote on the appointments in the face of criticism from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador against INAI and his government’s attempts to stop him. Now the strategy that has worked to paralyze other autonomous bodies is being followed due to the lack of a legal quorum in their plenary sessions that makes it impossible for them to carry out their functions. This was the case of the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), which for almost a year could not operate due to a lack of commissioners until the Supreme Court forced the president to send his proposals for vacancies.

In the second session of this March 30 in the Senate, senators from different parties called to work on consensus to name the three new INAI commissioners. “If the opinion does not go to plenary session, as the agreement issued by Jucopo says, it is due to an omission by the Political Coordination Board, it is due to an omission of this plenary session not to vote for the commissioners and the commissioner,” the Movement senator said in the rostrum. Citizen, Noé Castañón.

On March 16, President López Obrador vetoed the Senate’s selection of two new commissioners for the Institute and asserted that it did so because the senators carried out a “quota distribution” so that a party could choose one of the commissioners and another party to the second. “Just as the president has the power to veto, we have the power and obligation to name the new INAI commissioners and we have to do it as soon as possible and as soon as possible today,” said Senator Juan Manuel Fócil, of the Partido de la Democratic Revolution (PRD).

Although the party leaders held a meeting to try to resolve the appointments and despite being in session for six hours, the appointments did not take place. In accordance with the session schedule approved by the senators, the upper house will have vacations until April 12, when they will meet again. The legislators should reach an agreement before April 26, when the regular session of the Senate ends, which does not restart until September.

While they await the appointments, the INAI will continue working on the integration of files and on the training of government offices so that they are more transparent, according to what INAI president Blanca Lilia Ibarra told this newspaper. In addition, the institute has presented a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) so that the highest Mexican judicial body allows it to function with four commissioners.

