Governor Gladkov: the bodies of two dead were found after a UAV attack near Belgorod

Operational services recovered the bodies of two victims, a man and a woman, from under the rubble of a house in the Belgorod region after an attempted attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“To my great sorrow, there are dead. Presumably, there may be a child under the rubble. The rescue operation continues,” Gladkov added.

Earlier it was reported about an unsuccessful attempt to attack a drone, which the air defense system shot down as it approached the city. Two people were injured as a result of falling UAV debris.

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, the injured man is in a coma and has burns to his respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities. The woman is in serious condition; she was diagnosed with a broken limb and a concussion.

“As a result of falling debris, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more were partially damaged, and three cars were also damaged,” Gladkov said.

Earlier it was reported that after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), four settlements near Belgorod were partially left without electricity. No civilians were injured as a result of the attack.