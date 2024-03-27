The authorities of Maryland, United States, This Wednesday they rescued the bodies of two of the six people who were reported missing after the Baltimore bridge collapsed due to the attack of a cargo ship that lost control.

The Police announced in a press conference that the victims of the bridge tragedy were found around 10 a.m. this Wednesday inside a red truck that was trapped seven meters deep.

According to Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr, of the Maryland Police, The bodies correspond to Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, a 35-year-old Mexican citizen; and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26 years old and originally from Guatemala.

The authorities were not clear until now if there were any vehicles on the bridge at the time of the accident, since the police cut off its circulation when they received the alert that the ship was going to collide with the infrastructure.

The Police also assured that the mission to recover the bodies of the four people who are still missing after the accident has been difficult, because It is not safe for divers to navigate the bridge debris.

Part of the steel structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the container ship Dali after the bridge collapse in Baltimore. Photo:AFP Share

In the early hours of Tuesday, The Singapore-flagged container ship Dali collided with one of the pillars in the central segment of the bridge and caused the collapse of the entire structure on which a crew of workers was making repairs.

The identities of the majority of the deceased were not reported, but their nationalities were: two Mexicans, one Salvadoran, one Honduran and two Guatemalans, who were carrying out repair work on the bridge when it was hit by the ship.

Until now, only the names of two of the deceased were officially known, the Salvadoran Miguel Luna and the Honduran Maynor Suazo, both immigrants of humble origins who had been in the United States for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, in the daily press conference, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated that one of the two survivors who were rescued was also Mexican.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…