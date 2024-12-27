Mourning for world mountaineering: Italian rescue teams The bodies of two missing mountaineers were found this Friday since last Sunday in the Gran Sasso massif, in the Apennine mountain range, after days of searching complicated by wind and snow.

The deceased were Cristian Gualdi and Luca Perazzini48 and 42 years old, respectively, missing since last Sunday while descending from the top of the Gran Sasso massif, at about 2,700 meters above sea level.

The rescue operations, with the deployment of about 50 troops, could not be carried out due to the adverse weather conditionsdue to a storm of snow and wind, until this Friday they were able to located thanks to the use of sonar.

The bodies of both were recovered and transferred to the Teramo hospital. The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, mourned their death through a statement in which she sent her condolences to their families in “these moments of pain.”

“I receive with great sadness at the news of the death of Cristian Gualdi and Luca Perazzini, the two hikers who disappeared in Gran Sasso. I express my deepest condolences to their families in these moments of pain and I thank everyone who has collaborated in the searchin prohibitive conditions,” he wrote on his social networks.