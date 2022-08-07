The bodies of two more workers who disappeared in a sewer in the Moscow district of Lyublino during a downpour were found by rescuers. This was announced on Sunday, August 7, by the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office.

“The bodies of two more workers have also been found,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

Earlier that day, it was reported that rescuers had found the body of a second worker missing in a Moscow sewer.

The body of the first worker was found in the south-east of Moscow near Maryinsky Park Street.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the Lyublino area on the street. Krasnodarskaya, d. 2, building. 2. According to Izvestia, the workers were blocked in the sewer during the repair work. The metropolitan urban complex reported that the cause of the incident was a super-intensive downpour, due to which there was a sharp increase in the water level in the collector. 10 people were lifted to the surface.

One of the employees told Izvestia that five people who fell into a sewer manhole in Moscow were pulled out by employees near a car wash located from the place of emergency even before the rescuers arrived.

Lublin Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office took control establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

In addition, the Moscow prosecutor’s office asked the RF IC to initiate criminal proceedings after the death of one of the workers in the sewer in the south-east of Moscow in connection with the identification of alleged signs of a crime in the actions of a commercial organization.