The bodies of two men, aged 76 and 78, appeared early this Monday floating in the sea next to a sailboat that had run aground in front of the municipality of Port de la Selva (Girona), Firefighters sources have informed Efe. of the Generalitat. The sailboat was about 30 meters from the coast, in a rocky area of ​​Cap de Vol, according to the same sources.

The Firefighters were alerted to the event at 00:46 hours by Maritime Rescue and they sent two crews to the scene, who rescued the bodies from the water, took them to the rock area and, together with members of the Medical Emergency System, They have proceeded to carry out resuscitation maneuvers, which have been unsuccessful.

The bodies have been transferred by a Maritime Rescue helicopter to the coast and the Civil Guard has taken charge of the procedures to remove the bodies.

