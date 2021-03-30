Both bodies were taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute, where an autopsy will be performed. Civil Protection officers, this Saturday, looking for the remains of the deceased immigrants on the beach of Percheles. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The bodies of two of the immigrants who were traveling in the boat that wrecked in Mazarrón were found on the high seas this Tuesday. As THE TRUTH could know, one of the corpses was found floating off La Carolina beach, in Águilas, at the height of the fence of the Culmarex fish farm. Early in the morning, employees of this firm, given the sea conditions, secured the body until the members of the territorial team of the Judicial Police arrived.

The second body was rescued off the coast of Mazarrón by a trawler. According to the same sources confirmed to this newspaper, the boat went out to fish and the fishermen found the body, which was transferred to the port dock.

Both bodies were taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute, where an autopsy will be performed.