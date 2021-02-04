Rescuers found the bodies of three firefighters who died in a fire in a warehouse in Krasnoyarsk, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

“Found the bodies of firefighters who died in the line of duty,” – said the department.

On the eve of the city’s mayor Sergei Eremin confirmed information about the death of three firefighters and a worker in a fire.

The fire in Krasnoyarsk became known on February 3. The fire took place in the Avtotrade warehouse at 60/1 Kalinin Street. The fire covered up to 3.5 thousand square meters. m. The fire was assigned the third rank of difficulty.

During the extinguishing of the fire, the roof of the building collapsed. Later, there were reports of the discovery of the body of a worker and the disappearance of three firefighters who did not get in touch for more than an hour. It was reported that the firefighters could die, since their oxygen tanks are designed for 40 minutes.

On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence to two or more persons.”

In addition, the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory organized an inspection on the fact of the fire.