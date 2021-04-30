The remains of the Spanish journalists David Beriáin and Roberto Fraile and the Irish conservationist Rory Young arrived in Madrid on a plane of the Spanish Armed Forces, which repatriated them from Ouagadougou. The Spanish government promised to continue its “relentless” fight against terrorism in the Sahel.

An Airbus A310 of the Spanish Air Force was in charge of repatriating the bodies of the two Spanish journalists David Beriáin and Roberto Fraile and the Irish conservationist Rory Young killed in Burkina Faso last Tuesday. The aircraft arrived from Ouagadougou, the capital of the African country, and landed at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, in Madrid, around 9 in the morning.

The deceased were received at the foot of the trail by their relatives and the Spanish ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Arancha González Laya and Margarita Robles, as well as by the ambassador of Ireland in Spain, Síle Maguire, and by the journalist and secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, Alfonso Bauluz.

The coffins were carried on the shoulders of twenty-four soldiers of the Air Force, after receiving a military cord of honor.

Today the mortal remains of journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, murdered in Burkina Faso, have arrived in Spain. The Government conveys its solidarity to the families of the victims and expresses its firm condemnation of all acts of violence.



González Laya confirmed that the Government will award the Medal of Civil Merit to his two deceased compatriots “for their work in pursuit of a media that enhances democracy.”

In addition, the head of Foreign Affairs said that the fight against terrorism in the Sahel will be “relentless” and that they will work together with the authorities of Burkina Faso and other European partners to clarify the responsibilities in this attack.

For his part, Robles also expressed his gratitude to the Burkina Faso authorities and to the work carried out by the agents of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), as well as the collaboration of local intelligence services and those of other European countries.

The three Europeans, victims of an attack in a “usual” area of ​​terrorist groups

Aged 43 and 47 respectively, Beriáin and Fraile were two experienced reporters, used to working in dangerous scenarios. They were in Burkina Faso to shoot a documentary on poaching.

Last Monday, armed men attacked the convoy in which they were traveling with Rory Young, co-founder of the NGO Chengeta Wildlife Foundation, and a Burkinabe citizen, in Arly National Park.

The following day, the Burkina Faso authorities confirmed that the four were “executed by the terrorists”, while six other people were injured. The convoy was accompanied by a special military force against poaching, which tried to repel the offensive but was outmatched by the attackers.

The so-called Islam and Muslims Support Group (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Burkina Faso, has claimed responsibility for the incident, but the Spanish authorities have demanded a thorough investigation of their Burkinabe peers to clarify the facts.

González Laya described the area through which the convoy was circulating as “a dangerous area, a habitual field for terrorist groups and bandits.”

European countries reaffirm their commitment to security in the Sahel

Coinciding with the repatriation of the bodies, Spain, Germany, France and Italy presented a joint declaration to ratify their cooperation in the Sahel, a region located in West Africa, where jihadist groups operate that have murdered many Westerners in recent years. in particular journalists and aid workers.

Declaration of 🇪🇸 🇩🇪 🇫🇷 🇮🇹

“We express our willingness to maintain close cooperation with the countries of the region and the G5 so that this region becomes a zone of peace and stability in which terrorism and violence have no place”

👇https://t.co/rUOL9cCGRl pic.twitter.com/jtErT3uP2V – Arancha González (@AranchaGlezLaya) April 30, 2021



“We will continue with the existing initiatives to support the armies of the region, as well as the gendarmerie and the internal security forces in their operations, their training, their training and the strengthening of their capacities,” they said in the statement.

Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger have formed an alliance with France, known as G5 Sahel, to confront jihadism in the extreme south of the Sahara desert, an initiative backed by Spain, Germany and Italy.

“If we have learned a lesson from this terrible event, it is the importance for our country to continue supporting efforts for peace and stability in the Sahel,” said the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya.

“They are the neighbors of our neighbors (…) It is an area of ​​enormous turbulence, of great geopolitical and geostrategic risks for our country,” he concluded.

With EFE, AP and AFP