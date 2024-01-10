ZN.UA: the bodies of ex-Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kolinko and her daughter were found in Kyiv

Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found without signs of life in Kyiv. Ukrainian publication writes about this “Mirror of the week” (ZN.UA) with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

It is specified that the women were found in their apartments. According to the publication, the ex-deputy prosecutor general was found on Wednesday, January 10, when housing office employees broke down the doors of police housing. Housing office workers were called by neighbors who complained that the day before water was flowing down the riser, but the owners did not open it.