The bodies of the dead were found at the crash site of the helicopter, which is supposedly the missing Mi-2 in Kamchatka. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the source.

According to him, the burned aircraft was found near Lake Sinichkino. The source stressed that all information about the incident will be transferred to the Aviation Administration Commission. At the same time, he noted that there was no one to provide assistance at the scene of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that rescuers found the charred remains of the Mi-2 helicopter that disappeared on May 8 in Kamchatka.

On the evening of May 8, the operational duty shift of the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory received information that the MI-2 helicopter, which was making a commercial flight, did not go out for a scheduled communication session at the indicated time. According to preliminary data, there were two people on board and 200 kilograms of cargo.

Three helicopters were involved in the search operation. More than 280 square kilometers of land were surveyed.