Investigators organized a check after the bodies of four people were found in a private house in the city of Salsk, Rostov Region. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

As specified, there was one child among the dead.

“All [погибшие] are members of the same family. The employees of the Investigative Committee are conducting a check, ”the ministry said in a statement.

On-site employees of the IC work, they will inspect the surroundings and make a procedural decision.

The regional prosecutor’s office confirmed the death of four people. It is emphasized that the inspection will be controlled by the department.

According to the source “RIA News”Carbon monoxide poisoning has been named as the preliminary cause of death.

