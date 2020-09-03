In Germany, police found the bodies of five children in an apartment in a house in the city of Solingen, located in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a German newspaper Bild…

As clarified by law enforcement agencies, among the dead are three girls aged one and a half, two and three years, as well as two boys six and eight years old. It is noted that the 27-year-old mother of the children is suspected of murder.

According to the newspaper, the grandmother of the dead kids informed law enforcement officers about the murder. The woman said that the mother dealt with her children and then fled with her sixth child. According to her, the girl wanted to commit suicide.

Later it turned out that the suspect went to the central station of Dusseldorf, the woman was found on the tracks. Meanwhile, her 11-year-old son came running to his grandmother.

At present, investigators are working at the crime scene, the exact cause of death of the children has not been established.

