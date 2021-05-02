Found the bodies of climbers who disappeared more than a week ago after climbing Elbrus. About this on Instagram reported Elbrus high-mountain search and rescue team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

It is clarified that the rescuers found the bodies of the girl and the guide accompanying her on the northern slope of the mountain. The climbers were supposed to return to the Azau base on April 21. The last time they got in touch was on April 17 and reported that because of the bad weather they had to “bury themselves in the snow for the second night.”

On March 22, a Russian who went to conquer the Caucasus mountains was found dead by rescuers. A 38-year-old resident of Taganrog, one of the members of the tourist group, disappeared on the western slope of Elbrus. The prospecting work lasted two days – the northwestern and northeastern slopes of Elbrus were explored. The tourist’s body was found in the crevice of the waterfall at a depth of 20 meters.

In February, two tourists fell through the snow in the mountains and hung over a 15-meter crevice. The incident took place on Elbrus. Rescuers evacuated the injured. One of them had a broken arm.