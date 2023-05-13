The bodies of an 85-year-old pensioner and her disabled son were found in an apartment in the center of Moscow. This is reported MK.RU.

Mother and son lived in a house in Nizhny Kislovsky Lane. According to available information, the elderly woman could hardly move. Another son of a pensioner, who emigrated to the United States, said that he last spoke with his mother on May 7. Rescuers opened the apartment, inside they found two corpses and a thirsty dog.

The body of the deceased man lay in the corridor, and his mother – in the room. Presumably, the disabled person fell, the pensioner hurried to help him and slipped.

Earlier, the bodies of a woman and her teenage son were found in an apartment in the Moscow region. Investigators found signs of carbon monoxide poisoning in the dead.