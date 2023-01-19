The bodies of two people were found in a hotel on the Yaroslavl Highway in Moscow. This was reported to Moslent by the representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the capital, Yulia Ivanova.

“Death is not criminal in nature. An investigation is underway,” she said.

According to TASS, the dead are a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, natives of Bashkiria. They were found in a hotel room. Death, according to preliminary data, could have occurred about two days ago.

Earlier, the bodies of two teenagers were found near a multi-storey building in the south-west of Moscow. They recorded damage characteristic of a fall from a great height.