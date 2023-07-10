The Boca striker that Nacional wants for the League and Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nacional fans in Bogota.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Nacional fans in Bogota.
The Colombian team, it seems, has already made an offer.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The slogan in National Athletic ands turn the page after losing the title of the first semester with millionaires and think about the second tournament of the year and the Libertadores Cup.
The days have been complicated, because without a coach owned by the campus, there has been no movement regarding possible signings for the second semester. The output of Paulo Authori delayed everything and still have questions in the environment.
(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine ensures that they were seen kissing)
(Egan Bernal responds to critics after being dropped in the 2023 Tour de France)
The movements
The directives work to find the best to compete at the highest level in the upcoming competitions.
According to information from César Luis Merlo, the purslane board would look at a player from Boca Juniors.
“Atlético Nacional, Racing’s rival in the Copa Liberadores, made a one-year loan offer with a charge and with a purchase option for Nicholas Orsini”said the communicator.
And he added: “Boca is expected to respond in the next few days.” (Shakira: the reason for her trip to London, in addition to seeing Lewis Hamilton in F1)
🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Atlético Nacional, Racing’s rival in the Copa Libertadores, made a one-year loan offer with charge and with a purchase option for Nicolás Orsini.
*️⃣Boca is expected to respond in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/pkW8we8aKK
— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 10, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Boca #striker #Nacional #League #Libertadores
Leave a Reply