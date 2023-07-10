The Boca striker that Nacional wants for the League and Libertadores

The slogan in National Athletic ands turn the page after losing the title of the first semester with millionaires and think about the second tournament of the year and the Libertadores Cup.

The days have been complicated, because without a coach owned by the campus, there has been no movement regarding possible signings for the second semester. The output of Paulo Authori delayed everything and still have questions in the environment.

The movements

The directives work to find the best to compete at the highest level in the upcoming competitions.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, the purslane board would look at a player from Boca Juniors.

“Atlético Nacional, Racing’s rival in the Copa Liberadores, made a one-year loan offer with a charge and with a purchase option for Nicholas Orsini”said the communicator.

And he added: "Boca is expected to respond in the next few days."