The first thing you look at when a draw is made in Argentine football is when the Superclásico between River and Boca will play. Then, almost immediately, they look for where to play. And for later it remains to unveil the day and time of the game. Well, you know: It will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m., at the Bombonera.

This Friday the Professional Football League announced how the fifth date will be played, with the highlight of the Superclásico, which will be played on Sunday, as was supposed. In addition to this Interzonal meeting, on that day there will be other interesting matches: Racing will visit Platense, Independiente will receive Sarmiento and San Lorenzo will face Banfield at the Florencio Sola.

It was known that the Monumental was not going to host the Superclásico, so it will be played again in the Candy box, as it was played last time, on January 2. In that opportunity, it was equality 2-2 with goals from Ramón Abila and Sebastián Villa, for the local, and from Federico Girotti and Rafael Santos Borré, for the visit.

Sunday 14 will be the duel number 253 between River and Boca, with 89 wins for those in blue and yellow, 83 for millionaires and 80 draws.

The schedule for date 5:

Friday March 12

19.15 Aldosivi – Central Córdoba

21.30 Union – Gymnastics

21.30 Hurricane – Lanús

Saturday March 13

17.10 Platense – Racing

17.10 Workshops – Vélez

19.20 Argentines – Godoy Cruz

21.30 Students – Colón

Sunday March 14

18.00 Boca – River 21.30

Banfield – San Lorenzo

Monday March 15

19.15 Rosario Central – Arsenal

19.15 Atlético Tucumán – Board of Trustees

21.30 Independent – Sarmiento