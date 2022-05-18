Boca qualified for the final of the Professional League Cup and will seek to once again claim champion in Argentine soccer.
Juan Román Riquelme gave an interview on ESPN and defined several Xeneize soccer players.
Villa continues to show without a doubt that he is the best player in Argentine football, the most unbalanced, it is important: if he doesn’t score the goal, he makes it for you”.
. “At the time of penalties, Agustín enjoys it, like Oscar Córdoba who told us one or two shortcuts, you do what you can and it was to have an advantage. And Rossi seems to even enjoy penalties more than the match”.
“Salvio is loosening up more. It is not easy to injure his knee like him because for me a knee injury has lasted a year. The five can hide it, the defender too. The one in the stands does not notice it. When it comes to Salvio, he goes to take longer. Salvio wants to dribble, he was born to dribble”
“He came from playing little in Spain and at this stage but he does not stop showing his category, he competes to the maximum, he is happy”
Fabra has been seven years, he is part of the club. As much as you sometimes say ‘what a crack’ and he scores great goals and sometimes you want to kill him because he keeps looking the other way, he is going to go down in history as one of the best left-backs in the history of the club.
