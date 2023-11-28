🗣️ CAN ARTURO VIDAL REACH BOCA?: “THERE ARE PLAYERS WHO WERE BORN TO PLAY WITH THIS SHIRT. FOR US IT WOULD BE A DREAM”

🎙️ Riquelme praised the Chilean midfielder, who from Chile is given as a possibility to join Xeneize. pic.twitter.com/c0kH6URGRB

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 27, 2023