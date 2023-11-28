The situation in Boca has worsened noticeably since the loss in the final of the Copa Libertadores, in extra time against Fluminense, which meant the end of the dream of winning the seventh title in this tournament. Since that day in Rio de Janeiro, Jorge Almironthe coach chosen by the football council, left his position, the team was eliminated from the Argentine Cup in the semifinals against Estudiantes de la Plata and could not qualify for the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores so they will have to play the Copa Sudamericana next season.
In the midst of this situation, and waiting for the presidential elections that have as protagonists Juan Román Riquelme and Andrés Ibarra (along with Mauricio Macri), we review the information that exists to date about the “Xeneize” transfer market.
Who will be Boca’s coach in 2024?
This will fundamentally depend on who wins the elections: after appointing Mariano Herrón to coach the first team until the end of the year, it was confirmed that a successor to Almirón will be sought.
Martin Palermo He will be the chosen one if the opposition wins and if Juan Román Riquelme triumph will announce his coach the day after the elections: several names such as Jorge Sampaoli and Carlos Bianchi were mentioned, but they are transcended.
Possible casualties: who are rumored to leave Boca?
The first confirmed as a casualty is Facundo Roncaglia, whose contract expires at the end of the year and will not be renewed, as announced by Germán García Grova. The 36-year-old center back had returned to the club in mid-2022 from Aris de Limassol (Cyprus), but he never managed to settle.
Possible signings: who are looking to leave Boca?
Arturo vidal It is the main one targeted by Riquelme, if he manages to win the elections. The Chilean midfielder, with a long history in Europe, is 36 years old, is at Athletico Paranaense and is recovering from an injury.
“Román is the one who has to call, he knows. I have a contract here until December”said the former Barcelona player, who has a relationship with the blue and gold idol.
“I call it delighted, we eat roast, whatever. I called him to come at the time and he couldn’t. It is a pride that they remember me and have the hope of playing for our club. It is wonderful. “That means things are fine,” Román responded.
Which Boca players should return from their loans in 2024?
Agustín Lastra (Aldosivi)
Ramiro García (Guillermo Brown)
Agustín Heredia (San Martín de San Juan)
Matías Olguín (Atlético Rafaela)
Kevin Duarte (Atlanta)
Nazareno Solís (Board of Trustees)
Israel Escalante (Río Cuarto Students)
Juan Ignacio Baiardino (Defensores de Belgrano)
Erik Bodencer (San Telmo)
Maximiliano Zalazar (Platense)
Gaston Gerzel (Sarmiento)
Lucas Brochero (Arsenal)
Oscar Salomón (Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay)
Alexis Alvariño (Guaraní from Brazil)
Tomás Fernández (Maldonado of Uruguay)
#Boca #Juniors #transfer #market #registrations #withdrawals #rumors