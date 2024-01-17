Diego Martínez and his entire coaching staff are already preparing 2024 for the two Argentine championships. The positive thing is that the authorities of the Professional League announced the days and times of both tournaments.
Xeneize, which will be part of Zone B in the League Cup, will debut against Platense as a visitor, on date 7 they will face River in the monumental in the Superclásico and will close their participation on matchday 14 when they receive Godoy Cruz in the Bombonera.
More news about Boca
It will take place on date 7, the weekend of February 25, at the Monumental. The last match in Nuñez was on May 7, 2023 with an agonizing victory for River with Miguel Borja's goal at the end of the game.
It will take place on the 15th (9/22) in La Bombonera. It should be remembered that in the last game in Boca on October 1, 2023, Millonario won 2-0 thanks to goals from Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz.
Date 1: Platense vs. Boca (Saturday 1/27 at 7pm)
Date 2: Boca vs. Sarmiento (Thursday 1/2 at 7pm)
Date 3: Tiger vs. Boca (Monday 5/2 at 7:15 p.m.)
Date 4: Boca vs. Defense and Justice (Saturday 10/2 at 7:15 p.m.)
Date 5: Boca vs. Central Córdoba (Wednesday 2/14 at 7:15 p.m.)
Date 6: Lanús vs. Boca (Sunday 2/18 at 9:30 p.m.)
Date 7: River vs. Boca (2/25)
Date 8: Boca vs. Belgrano (3/3)
Date 9: Union vs. Mouth (6/3)
Date 10: Boca vs. Racing (10/3)
Date 11: Students vs. Mouth (3/17)
Date 12: Boca vs. San Lorenzo (3/31)
Date 13: Newell's vs. Mouth (7/4)
Date 14: Boca vs. Godoy Cruz (14/4)
Date 1: Atlético Tucumán vs. Mouth (12/5)
Date 2: Central Córdoba vs. Mouth (19/5)
Date 3: Boca vs. Workshops (5/26)
Date 4: Platense vs. Mouth (2/6)
Date 5: Boca vs. Velez (12/6)
Date 6: Defense and Justice vs. Mouth (7/21)
Date 7: Boca vs. Banfield (24/7)
Date 8: Institute vs. Mouth (7/28)
Date 9: Boca vs. Barracks (4/8)
Date 10: Independiente Rivadavia vs. Mouth (11/8)
Date 11: San Lorenzo vs. Mouth (18/8)
Date 12: Students vs. Mouth (8/25)
Date 13: Boca vs. Central Rosary (1/9)
Date 14: Racing vs. Mouth (9/15)
Date 15: Boca vs. River (9/22)
Date 16: Belgrano vs. Mouth (9/29)
Date 17: Boca vs. Argentines (6/10)
Date 18: Tiger vs. Mouth (20/10)
Date 19: Boca vs. Riestra (10/27)
Date 20: Lanús vs. Mouth (3/11)
Date 21: Boca vs. Godoy Cruz (6/11)
Date 22: Sarmiento vs. Mouth (10/11)
Date 23: Boca vs. Union (11/20)
Date 24: Hurricane vs. Mouth (11/24)
Date 25: Boca vs. Gymnastics (1/12)
Date 26: Newell's vs. Mouth (8/12)
Date 27: Boca vs. Independent (12/15)
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Boca #juniors #fixture #Professional #Cup #League
Leave a Reply