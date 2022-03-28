Last Friday, the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América 2022 was held at the CONMEBOL headquarters located in Luque, Paraguay, where the 32 teams were placed in their respective groups seeking eternal glory.
Boca Juniors from Argentinaone of the top seeds, fell into the zone E that also will have Corinthians, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready as rivals. Sebastián Battaglia’s team will have to travel to Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia and try to become strong in La Bombonera to advance to the round of 16.
On date 1, the “Xeneize” will travel 6430 kilometers on his trip to Cali to face Deportivo Cali, from Colombia. Two dates later, you will have to do 2220km to get to São Paulo against Corinthians. Boca’s last trip to Bolivia to measure himself with Always Ready: 2,640 kilometers more. There are more than 10,000 km between the three trips.
