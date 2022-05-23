The 2022 Professional League Cup won by Boca Juniors is already history: although only a few hours have passed since the contest that “Xeneize” conquered against Tigre, where in the final they thrashed them 3-0 at the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba, the The team must now concentrate on the Copa Libertadores de América.
It is that Sebastián Battaglia’s team has not yet sealed its classification to the round of 16 of the contest, so on Thursday a true final will be played against Deportivo Cali, while the Football Council thinks about the second half. We review the situations of the different players.
The first confirmed casualty is that of Cristian Pavon, who will be released on June 30 and will sign with Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil, confirmed by his current coach Antonio Mohamed. “Kichan” was not listed by Boca in the Copa Libertadores list due to his suspension, and he will go to the “Turco” team looking for continuity.
Another whose contract expires on the same date is Edward Salviobut his situation is different since Riquelme wants him on his squad:“As he loosens up, he plays better and better. It makes me very happy how he is.” Roman said recently, though his lofty contract could be the problem.
Jorman Campuzano and Esteban Rolón are two central midfielders who seem to have little future in Boca. With Alan Varela as the undisputed starter today and with the possible return of “Equi” Fernández, both the Colombian and “Colo” would not be considered a priority and would seek new horizons.
Finally, we will have to see what happens with frank fabra, the great figure of Boca in the final against Tigre. His representative expressed that he could use a change of scenery soon, although Riquelme himself highlighted it too much just before scoring the great goal against “Matador” in Córdoba.
The transfer market is just opening this Monday, and although Boca has no confirmed registrations, of course, rumors are the order of the day. Although “Xeneize” does not currently need a center forward, since Darío Benedetto and Luis Vázquez are going through a great moment, the name of Edinson Cavani reappeared.
It is that the Uruguayan will not continue in Manchester United, he will become free player once this season is officially over: “At some point I managed the chance to get back close to my people, the conversation with Boca was real. Honestly, my self-esteem touched me, I wanted to continue at Manchester United to seek certain goals, ”said Cavani in May of last year. And now?
Finally, another name that sounds strong is that of Rodrigo Allendro, which already has conversations with Independiente. Colón’s midfielder is free on June 30 and according to him it transpired, it is to the liking of Riquelme and Battaglia.
#Boca #Football #Council #work #ups #downs #year
