The Boca Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Mario Pergolini to the club’s first vice-presidency and the details of the letter that the producer and driver had sent to the president Jorge Ameal transcended.

The crisis erupted last week when the producer and host published a video on his Instagram account in which he announced his “irrevocable resignation” to the position that quickly were linked to the differences that he maintained with Juan Román Riquelme.

The differences arose because the former soccer player, in charge of the Soccer Council, put several obstacles to the official channel of the club, managed by Pergolini, to access images of training sessions and interviews with players.

The relationship ended up breaking when the Soccer Council presented a special account dedicated entirely to the Boca property in Ezeiza, independent of the club’s channels.

Pergolini’s resignation letter

After the meeting of the Board of Directors, the letter sent by the driver to President Ameal was known. “Without a doubt when I decided to take on this responsibility, which I am grateful for entrusting me, I knew what I could contribute to Boca”the driver transmitted.

“I came to contribute in what I think I know and in tasks that I carry out in the private sphere where I am recognized. I cannot find or am able to find the interlocutors to do what I came to do, “he added in another paragraph of the letter.

Pergolini said that he understood that his job was to be done as a team and “among all of us who love Boca, but undoubtedly that team does not see in me someone who can carry it forward.”

“For that reason, I irrevocably resign from the position of First Vice President of the club with great regret and frustration.. I did not come to the club that I love just to occupy a place, but to do. And I couldn’t ”, complete.

Finally, Pergolini wishes Ameal “a brilliant management”.