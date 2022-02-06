The Boba Fett book released its sixth episode last February 2 on Disney Plus and has caused a furor among the followers of starwars. To the surprise of many, the addition of new characters and plots enriched the story to unsuspected limits.

In the previous chapter, the Mandalorian returned to join the troops of the famous bounty hunter. After his special appearance, Lucasfilm decided to repeat the formula and brought Luke Skywalker back together with Grogu.

Grogu during Order 66

In From the desert comes a stranger, ‘the boy’ is being trained and old memories are unlocked. These date back to the events of Star Wars III during Order 66, when they ordered the execution of all Jedi for being considered traitors.

As we saw in the flashback, Grogu is defended from the clone trooper attack by three brave masters who die before the superior enemy number. His identities are never revealed, but it is also unknown who ultimately saves him.

The most powerful Jedi. Photo: Composition/Lucasfilm

Who would have saved Grogu?

Star Wars fans have been speculating about the identity of the Jedi and Grogu’s savior. Now we share the most publicized about it: