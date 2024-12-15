Although not many people consider it, due to the number of hours it takes, traveling by boat with a dog can be a wonderful adventure and, also, a good alternative to taking short trips by plane. However, if we want to use this means of transport, it is important Learn everything about boat trips and their pet-friendly policy.

The first and most important thing of all is that we will have to take certain precautionary measures to ensure the well-being and safety of your pet during the journey. Preparation begins long before setting sail, with verification of the shipping company’s conditions and policies.

Each company has its own regulations regarding the transport of pets, so it is crucial to review these policies and ensure that your dog meets all the necessary requirements for it to accompany us.

In fact, some companies allow dogs to travel in specific areas of the ship, while others may have restrictions on the size or breed of dogs allowed on board (this way we will avoid unpleasant surprises and setbacks on the day of travel).

Keys for our dog to travel comfortably by boat

A fundamental aspect to take into account is preparing your dog for the trip. As with other modes of transportation, such as a car or plane, your dog needs to adapt to the boat environment. This involves familiarizing him with the use of the harness or cage that you will use during the journey.

If it is the first time your dog travels by boatit is advisable to make a series of gradual adaptations beforehand, starting with him feeling comfortable with the harness or cage at home, and then in the car.

Also, if you have the opportunity, it is recommended take short boat trips before the long trip, which will help your dog get used to the movement and sounds of this means of transportation, thus reducing stress on the day of the trip.

Dog in a port. EUROPA PRESS

Another important aspect is to verify that the ship has authorized areas for dogs. Some boats have specific areas for pets, such as outdoor sections or designated areas within the boat, but it is also our responsibility to ensure they are well equipped to meet their needs.

Furthermore, during the trip, It is vital to ensure that your dog remains in a safe area of ​​the boat. If your pet tends to get motion sickness, consult with your trusted veterinarian about what preventative measures to take, such as administering motion sickness medication, and make sure you have access to fresh water and a place where your dog can rest comfortably.

On the other hand, the boat environment may be very different from what your dog is used to, so it is crucial ensure you feel safe and comfortable at all times. During the journey, it is advisable to keep him in a safe and controlled area (where he can feel protected and have access to his basic needs such as water and food).

Besides, we must prevent him from roaming freely around the shipas you could encounter dangerous areas or cause inconvenience to other passengers.

Now that you have all the keys to making a boat trip a paradise for your dog, what are you waiting for to get some tickets to a beautiful island this September?