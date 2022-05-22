The XII Carburo de Plata Solidarity Regatta-Qualifying for the Spanish Cruise Championship 2022 came to an end after two days in which sport and solidarity went hand in hand. The boat ‘Saleroso 2.0’, owned by Luis Carlos Martínez Muñoz, from the Club Náutico Águilas, was proclaimed absolute champion of the competition.

The prestigious Silver Carbide Trophy was delivered by the president of the Portmán Yacht Club, Blas Isaac Calventus, to the crew of the ‘Saleroso 2.0’, the overall winner of this edition. The sleeve held on Sunday morning was suspended due to lack of wind in the race course located south of Isla de Escombreras. The fleet returned to port without being able to dispute this second day.

The champions of the XII Carburo de Plata Solidarity Regatta, categories ORC 1-2, ORC 3, ORC 4 and ORC 5, were ‘Maverta’, by Pedro Gil Rebollo, from the Portmán Yacht Club; ‘Newox-BNFIX’, with Hnos. Romero and Juan Pablo Ramirez as owners, from the Real Club Regatas Cartagena; ‘Saleroso 2.0’, led by Luis Carlos Martínez Muñoz, from the Club Náutico de Águilas and ‘Kochab’, from the Spanish Navy, with Juan B. Cerón García, from the Naval Regatta Commission. In the Promotion category, the winning boat was ‘Acali’, owned by Victor Mateo Beltrí, from the Puerto Deportivo Tomás Maestre Owners Association.

During the award ceremony, held at the Juan Sebastián Elcano cruise terminal, the VII Audi Huertas Motor Trophy was awarded to the vessel ‘Enewtec’, led by Francisco Miguel Giménez, from the La Isleta Yacht Club; the V Yacht Port Cartagena Cup to ‘Newox-BNFIX’, with Hnos. Romero and Juan Pablo Ramirez as owners, from the Real Club Regatas Cartagena; the President Trophy, to the boat ‘Cota Cero’, by José Carrión, from the Real Club Regatas Cartagena.

The IV Salacia Trophy for Equality went to ‘Siwa’, skippered by Helena Sánchez Solano, from the Portmán Yacht Club; the Trophy for the friendliest crew went to ‘Blizzard’, from the Real Club Regatas Cartagena; the Directive Trophy went to the boat ‘Toconal’, owned by Maribel Vallejo Montes, from the Motril Yacht Club.

The II Zamora Company Trophy went to the vessel ‘Kochab’, from the Spanish Navy, with Juan B. Cerón García, from the Naval Regatta Commission. And, finally, the first edition of the Cartagena Port Authority Trophy went to the boat ‘Maverta’ of the Portmán Yacht Club, owned by Pedro Gil Rebollo.

«I want to congratulate all the sailors and sponsors for this magnificent return of our Carburo de Plata Solidarity Regatta, after these hard years of pandemic. Thank Yacht Port Cartagena, one more year, for the transfer of its facilities as the base of the fleet. And to the Port Authority of Cartagena the use of the Terminal Juan Sebastián Elcano to install the ‘village’ of the sailors”, declared the president of the Club Náutico de Portmán, Blas Isaac Calventus.

“United sailing and solidarity, sport and generosity of the sailing world with the people of Ukraine were the driving force of these days. I dedicate this edition to my recently deceased friend, owner and skipper of the ‘Maverta’, Eduardo Gil Rebollo. I do not want to miss this opportunity to claim, once again, the regeneration of the Bay of Portmán, once and for all. We hope to be able to coincide in the not too distant future in our own marina in Portmán”, concluded an emotional Blas Isaac.

At the closing of the Carburo de Plata Solidarity Regatta, the president of the Club Náutico Portmán, Blas Isaac; the godmother of honor of the Regatta, Mamen Ros; the president of the Murcia Region Sailing Federation, Arturo García Pallarés; the general director of the Cartagena Port Authority, Fermín Rol; the commercial director of Audi Huertas Motor, Alfonso García; the Major Pilot of the Corporation of Pilots of the Port of Cartagena, Bartolomé Hernández; the manager of Yacht Port Cartagena, May Ros; the person in charge of administration of Zamora Company, Enrique de Coig, and the Naval Commander of Cartagena, Javier Sánchez.

In class 1 and 2, the boat ‘Maverta’ from the Club Náutico Portmán, and led by Pedro Gil Rebollo, was first, with 2.1 points. They are followed in second and third place by ‘Kawan’ with José Guillamont as the owner and ‘Griego’, led by José María Fernández, from the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, with 5.2 and 5.3 points respectively.

In class 3, the first place went to ‘Newox-BNFIX’ (2.1 points), with Hnos. Romero and Juan Pablo Ramirez as owners, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena. The second and third places are occupied by ‘HMS Surprise’ (4.2 points), led by Héctor López Piqueras, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena and ‘Shamal’ (7.3 points) with Ant. José Alcaraz Castejón as owner, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena.

In class 4, the first three places went to ‘Saleroso 2.0’ (2.1 points), led by Luis Carlos Martínez Muñoz from Club Náutico Águilas; ‘Enewtec’ (4.2 points), led by Francisco Miguel Giménez, from Club Náutico La Isleta; and ‘Clover Queen II’ (6.3 points), led by Arturo García Pallares, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena.

In class 5, the classification is headed by ‘Kochab’, from the Spanish Navy, with Juan B. Cerón García, from the Naval Regatta Commission. Followed by ‘Beluga Uno’, led by Antonio Salvador Gómez-Vizcaíno, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena and, in third place, ‘Burlón VIII’, by José Luis Ortín Montesinos, from Real Club Regatas Cartagena.

In the Promotion class, the winners were ‘Acali’ (2.1 points), led by Victor Mateo Beltrí, from the Puerto Deportivo Tomás Maestre Holders Association. ‘Itaca’ (4.2 points), led by Francisco Alejo Luján, from the Puerto Deportivo Tomás Maestre Owners Association; and ‘Dragón de Mar’ (16.2 points), led by Fernando Villalta Pérez, from the Club Náutico Canet D’en Berenguer.

This competition was consolidated on the regional and national scene as a top-level sporting event, ranking in the ‘Top Five’ of the national ranking. Another of the characteristics that define the Carburo de Plata Regatta is its strong character of solidarity. Since the first edition, this sporting event has donated more than €70,000 to charitable projects and charitable institutions.

This regatta is organized by the Portmán Nautical Club and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, in collaboration with the regional government, the town councils of Cartagena and La Unión, the Cartagena Port Authority, the Higher Sports Council, the Sailing Federation of the Region of Murcia, Pilots of the Port of Cartagena and Yacht Port Cartagena.

The XII Carburo de Plata Solidarity Regatta has top-level sponsors and collaborators such as: Zamora Company, Audi Huertas Motor, Banco Mediolanum, Kundaka, Heineken, SOB Technology in Water Treatment, Café Il Trovatore, José Díaz, Coca-Cola, Spar, Berlanga, Fincadelia, Berbois, De las Cuevas Estudio, SRG, Creactiva Comunicación, Spar, Gesa Mediación, La 7 Televisión Región de Murcia, Elite Sails, Practiser, La Manga Rent a Car, Interapothek, Hotel Los Habaneros, Alquibarsa, Portmán Properties, ASCH, VMP, Intelligent Solutions, Elton Frank and the Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena.