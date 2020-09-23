Unable to dock in Italy, the ship headed for France. “The inaction of the Italian and German authorities forces us to take this measure,” assured the leader of the German NGO Sea-Eye.

The boat Alan Kurdi of the German NGO Sea-Eye, which rescued 133 migrants at sea on Saturday, is heading for the port of Marseille in France after seeing its attempts to reach the Italian coast fail, the NGO announced on Wednesday 23 September. “The inaction of the Italian and German authorities forces us to take this measure”, assured the leader of the NGO, Gorden Isler, in a statement.

“We don’t know how the government will react to our request for help. But we count on the support of the French people and on the fact that they will not let the ‘Alan Kurdi’ be stranded off Marseille”, he continued.

The year 2020 is marked by an upsurge of boats in the central Mediterranean, the deadliest migratory route in the world for candidates for exile to Europe, mainly from Libya and neighboring Tunisia. Between the beginning of January and the end of July, crossing attempts from Libya increased by 91%, compared to the same period last year, representing 14,481 people having taken to sea. Those from Tunisia soared, with 10,174 people involved, an increase of 462%.