This time there were no surprises and the boards of directors of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank approved on Tuesday the merger of the two entities, a union that will result, when the process is completed in mid-2021, the fifth Spanish bank by size, with assets valued at more than 100,000 million and close to 10,000 employees. The councils have given the green light to a project that began to be negotiated in October after a first failed attempt in 2019 and that establishes that Manuel Azuaga, president of Unicaja, the majority in the union, is executive president of the resulting bank, and Manuel Menéndez, director Liberbank delegate, hold that same position for a first period of two years. After him, the structure and functions of the dome will be reviewed.

The boards of directors of Malaga Unicaja Banco (63,000 million in assets) and Liberbank (46,000 million) have definitively approved the union, which is in the form of a merger by absorption (of Liberbank by Unicaja). I was in a hurry. The merger process is supported by the call due diligence, a mutual audit of the latest available accounts, those of June. If the pact had not been closed before the end of the year, there would already be new accounts to be based on, those for the full year of 2020, and the union would have been postponed for months. Based on this study, an exchange equation was established in which the weight of the Malaga entity in the resulting bank will be 59.5%, for Liberbank 40.5%. It was precisely the specific weight of each of the actors in the final result that ruined in May 2019 with a first attempt at fusion.

As already planned, by virtue of its greater specific weight, the current president of Unicaja, Manuel Azuaga, 73, will be the executive president of the combined entity, which will keep the name of Unicaja Banco, while Manuel Menéndez, will occupy the CEO position, the same one he holds at Liberbank. This structure will remain in place for two years from the date the merger becomes effective, foreseeably in mid-2021. At that time, “the Board of Directors will modify the governance model of Unicaja Banco, so that the Presidency of the Board will become non executive [como recomienda el BCE] and the functions of the CEO are adapted ”, since he will be“ reevaluated ”. It will then be decided who will occupy it. This extreme is the one that has kept the merger in suspense in recent days since Unicaja, according to banking sources, wanted to reserve the right to name the CEO in 2023, which did not sit well at the Liberbank headquarters. In addition, there will be changes in the council of the new entity, which will be made up of 15 members. Of these, seven will be proprietary (four proposed by Unicaja and three by Liberbank), six independent (four from the Malaga entity and two from the Asturian) and two executives (Azuaga and Menéndez).

The absorption implies the “dissolution without liquidation of Liberbank and the transfer en bloc of all its assets to the second, which will acquire, by universal succession, all the rights and obligations of Liberbank”, as stated in the Common Merger Project sent to the CNMV. Thus, Liberbank shareholders will receive new Unicaja Banco shares (one Unicaja share with a nominal value of one euro for 2.7705 Liberbank shares, with a nominal value of two euro cents each) after a capital increase by the entity malagueña. Taking into account the exchange rate and the number of Liberbank shares outstanding, the capital increase will be a maximum of 1,075 million euros, which may vary.

In the document, the two entities justify their marriage on the “need for banking entities to improve their efficiency and reduce their operating costs in an environment of prolonged reduction in the intermediation margin, as a consequence, among other factors, of the low interest rates. interest”. This situation has been joined by the covid-19 pandemic, which “reinforces that trend”, according to the document, given that it has caused an economic crisis that will keep rates “very low or even negative for a longer period than Up to now expected, while it will mean an increase in bad debts and provisions for this concept, putting, if possible, more pressure on the profitability of the entities ”. In this situation, the union is considered “a strategic opportunity for the consolidation of the positioning of both entities”, seventh (Unicaja) and eleventh (Liberbank) in the Spanish banking ranking.

The agreement marks the birth of the fifth Spanish bank in assets and deposits and the sixth in terms of gross credit to customers. Also noteworthy are the two entities that the union allows them to have a presence in 80% of the Spanish territory with hardly any geographic overlap, since the Malaga Unicaja is based mainly in Andalusia and Castilla León, while Liberbank, together with Cajastur-Banco Caja Castilla La Mancha (CCM), Caja Cantabria and Caja Extremadura, is present, above all, in those communities. According to the merger document, the resulting entity, which will have its registered office in Malaga, will be the leader in four communities.

The agreement must be ratified by the meetings of both banks, which are to be held “in the first quarter of 2021”, probably before the end of January. They will be based on the reports made by the boards of the two entities in which they explain in detail the project, according to the regulations, including the consequences of the union for shareholders and the almost 10,000 workers that they add. If the shareholders give their approval, the authorities will have to give it later (Minister of Economy, CNMC, BCE, Bank of Spain, CNMV and General Directorate of Insurance and Pension Funds, among others). It is expected that by mid-2021 the two entities will already be one.

The result of the merger will be the fifth largest bank in Spain, after CaixaBank-Bankia, Santander, BBVA and Sabadell. Its assets are valued, according to the June accounts, at about 109,000 million euros. The combined entity will start with a workforce of almost 10,000 employees, 6,274 from Unicaja and 3,698 from Liberbank. The Merger project specifies that the combined entity will analyze the “overlaps and duplications”, but that no employment decision has yet been made. However, it is assumed that there will be a reduction in staff. The unions, who look favorably on the merger in general, already have it, although they hope that the reduction will not be traumatic – that it focuses on voluntary dismissals or early retirements – nor massive, due to the scarce geographical overlap.