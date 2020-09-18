After four hours of debate, the boards of directors of CaixaBank and Bankia approved their merger, which will lead to the first entity by business in Spain. The boards have approved the common merger project that opens the way to form the new CaixaBank by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021. The bank will bring together 18 savings banks, almost half of what the sector was. Two thirds of the assets of the new entity will be provided by CaixaBank, which will dominate the command bridge and the future board: it will be made up of 15 members, nine of which are independent. However, 10 will be proposed by CaixaBank. Its first task will be to cut expenses (layoffs) and increase profitability so that the State can recover part of the 24,000 million aid it injected.

During the financial crisis of 2008, when the banking giants fell, taking almost everything, politicians and supervisors asserted that history should not be repeated. They demanded that the creation of “entities too big to fall” and too expensive to rescue should not be allowed.

However, 12 years later, it has been the European Central Bank (ECB) itself that has encouraged the creation of a banking giant in Spain. The justification is that it will be able to greatly reduce expenses and be more profitable in the midst of the financial crisis of covid-19, which threatens to lead to losses to several entities in Spain. The giant emerged from the merger will be the 10th bank in Europe and will have total assets of 664,027 million.

The boards of CaixaBank and Bankia lit up a giant this Thursday that, if the next shareholders’ meetings approve it, will have 6,700 branches (28% of the total market) and more than 51,500 employees (29% of the total). Its market share is 31.4% in customer loans and 28.1% in deposits, according to data from last June.

The new group will be led by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, as president with executive functions but less than he currently has, and with Gonzalo Gortázar, as CEO. Before the ECB, Gortázar will be the first executive. The Caixabank brand and the headquarters in Valencia, where both banks are currently based, will be maintained. In addition, it will have two operational headquarters, in Madrid and Barcelona. The new board will bring together the two senior executives, a proprietary director from the State, another two from the Fundación La Caixa, an external director (formerly a senior official at the BPI, a partner of La Caixa) and nine independent directors.

Discussion and presentations

Both councils lasted practically the same, four hours, and in them there were many presentations and explanations from the different executives. The boards submitted for analysis and debate the common merger project containing the exchange equation, the main actions of the entity at its start-up and the names of the 15 future directors. CaixaBank will pay Bankia shareholders with an issue of its own securities that could have a market value of about 4,250 million euros.

Among the bank’s measures, the reduction of the workforce will be a priority, which some sources place at around 8,000 people, 15.5% of the total. It is also considered that some 2,000 branches could close. The entity’s managers assume that the measures will have a response in public opinion but believe that they will reach agreements with the unions because the compensation will be generous. However, the layoffs will be a bitter pill for the government in the midst of a campaign against early retirement.

74% of the new entity will be in the hands of the former shareholders of the Catalan bank. Its largest shareholder, Criteria (controlled by Fundación La Caixa) will go from having 40% now to 30% later. On the other hand, the state that controls 62% of Bankia will keep approximately 16% of the new entity. The Government considers that this operation will be able to recover a greater part of the 24,000 million taxpayers’ money that are on the balance sheet of the new leader in Spain. Unidos Podemos, government partners, showed their opposition to the sale of Bankia because they advocate for a public bank, but admitted that they have not had enough force to prevent it.

The counselors analyzed the due diligence (examination of accounts) that both entities made by the consultants hired to analyze and negotiate the project. Now, with the approval of the boards of directors of both banks, almost simultaneously, the FROB will ask its investment bank in recent years, Nomura, to analyze the operation. He will have approximately one month to present his opinion report.

The operation has to go through the commercial registry and in this process an independent expert will also make a report when reviewing the case. Afterwards, the banks will have to call their respective shareholders’ meetings to approve the absorption. Market sources point out that this call can be made with a margin of 15 days.

Once the boards give the go-ahead, they must request authorization of the merger from the General Directorate of the Treasury, the Ministry of Economy, and the National Competition Commission, which have several weeks to approve the operation. Authorizations are also required for the ECB as supervisor of the two entities.

What is clear is that this Thursday the race against the clock has begun to close this merger in 2020. Experts believe that it is very difficult and consider that it is most likely that in February or March all the procedures will be closed and the new entity. The advantage of closing the operation this year is that the next fiscal year would begin as a single bank, something that from the accounting point of view is very clarifying.