One of the most popular stories on Spanish television is back. The boarding school: The summits It is available from this Friday, February 19 via Amazon Prime Video.

The plot of the fiction is not new, since it is a remake of The boarding school: Black Lagoon, a 2007 plot that aired for seven seasons.

What is El internado: Las Cumbres about?

The boarding school: Las Cumbres. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The new eight-episode Amazon Prime bet will take place in a school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains. The students are problematic young people who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society.

The boarding school: The summits, official cast

The new members of the youth cast are as follows:

Daniela Rubio (Adele)

Claudia Riera (Ines)

Paula del Río (Peace)

Gonzalo Díez (July)

Carlos Alcaide (Manuel)

Sara Balerdi (Alba Gil)

Francisca Aronsson (Rita)

Asia Ortega (Amaia Torres)

Albert Salazar (Paul Uribe)

Daniel Arias (Eric)

As for the adult group, there are two names that viewers will be familiar with: El Hammani Mine, which after passing through Elite leaves Netlix and moves to Amazon Prime Y that of Joel Bosqued. They are accompanied by Natalia Dicenta, Ramiro Blas, Alberto Amarilla, Patxi Santamaría, Lucas Velasco, Joseba Usabiaga, Amaia Lizarralde, Iñake Irastorza, Aitor Beltrán and Kándido Uranga.

Watch here the trailer for The Boarding School: The Summits

How to see The boarding school: Las Cumbres?

The boarding school: Las Cumbres can be seen LIVE ONLINE through the Amazon Prime Video signal from February 19, 2021.