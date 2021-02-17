Amazon Prime Video once again surprises its entire audience after announcing that it will launch a new mystery and suspense series called The boarding school: Las Cumbres.

After several weeks of waiting, the streaming service finally confirmed that the program will arrive on its online platform next February 19, 2021 and will have a total of eight episodes.

Likewise, the 14-year-old Peruvian actress Francisca Aronsson will be part of the main cast of the franchise and will give life to Rita, an important character who will keep secrets about her study center.

The show is a remake of The boarding school: Laguna Negra, fiction that consisted of seven seasons and that was transmitted by the Spanish chain Globomedia.

The series aired in 2007 and, due to its success, continued its broadcast until 2010. The plot follows in the footsteps of Marcos and Paula, two brothers whose parents mysteriously disappeared on the high seas.

After entering the boarding school Black lagoon, under the tutelage of the director Héctor de la Vega, the students begin to perceive strange events around them, so they will investigate what is happening.

The program was well received not only in Spain, but in several Latin American countries such as Peru, Chile, Mexico, among others. For this reason, Amazon Prime Video decided to produce a remake together with Globomedia and Atresmedia Studios.

What is El internado: Las Cumbres about?

The boarding school: Las Cumbres focuses on Manuel, a young student who tries to escape from his school in vain, this because he disappears into the forest at the hands of a strange man with a crow mask.

Despite strict school restrictions, Paul, Amaia and the other boy’s classmates decide to look everywhere for him. However, in the course of the episodes they discover that near their educational center there is an old lodge called the Raven’s Nest, which will be the cause of great crimes.