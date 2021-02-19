Fans will watch The boarding school: Las Cumbres ONLINE PREMIERE this Friday, January 19 via Amazon Prime Video. The new bet of the streaming platform is the remake of El internado: Laguna Negra, Spanish fiction from 2007 that consisted of seven seasons.

On this occasion, the eight-episode production has the script by Laura Belloso, Asier Andueza, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre, who also belonged to the original show team.

Below, we share details about the launch of the popular series. Trailer, air time, characters and everything you need to know about the fifth part of the show.

Watch here the trailer for El internado: Las Cumbres

How to see The boarding school: Las Cumbres?

The boarding school: Las Cumbres can be seen LIVE ONLINE through the Amazon Prime Video signal.

If what you are looking for is to tune into production LIVE, you must subscribe to the platform according to its payment plans. On the other hand, you can also access the seven-day free trial to enjoy El internado: Las Cumbres.

What time does the series El internado: Las Cumbres premiere?

Spain: 9.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 pm (Thursday 18)

Peru: 3.00 am

United States (Miami, Florida, NY): 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Uruguay: 5.00 am

Paraguay: 5.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

What will El internado: Las Cumbres be about?

El Internado: Las Cumbres opens this Friday, February 19. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The new bet of Amazon Prime is a reboot of El internado (2007), whose first season will consist of eight episodes that will take place in a school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains.

On this occasion, the students are problematic young people who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will immerse you in fast-paced and terrifying adventures.

What actors play the protagonists of El internado: Las Cumbres?

Asia Ortega as Amaia Torres

Albert Salazar as Paul

Daniel Arias as Eric

amiro Blas as Darío

Daniela Rubio as Adele

Claudia Riera as Inés

Paula del Río as Paz

Gonzalo Díez as Julio

Carlos Alcaide as Manuel

Natalia Dicenta as Mara, director of the boarding school

Mina El Hammani as Elvira, science teacher

Joel Bosqued as León, music teacher.