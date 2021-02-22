‘El internado’ has returned in the form of a new series, with new mystery and with an aesthetic that gives a considerable leap in quality over its older sister. The Serie it is renewed, but a little, to conquer a new generation of teenagers with elements that continue to work the same as a decade ago.

‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’ tells us a mystery story that unites religion, history, tradition, secret societies and the supernatural. A premise that we already saw, traced, in the previous ‘El internado’, which aired on Antena 3. The new bet, which comes from the hands of Asier Anduenza Y Laura Belloso, does not dare to take the necessary leap to distance himself from the sister series. It’s as if they wanted to make a continuation, but without it being exactly a continuation. A rare déjà vu effect for those of us who live intensely the original series in our teens. For us, there is even a little wink in the first chapter.

We change the elitist school for a center, elitist too -they have small facilities-, for problem studentsIn theory, because in practice they behave quite well. Las Cumbres boarding school is located on top of a mountain, surrounded by forests and snowy landscapes. The center has a monastery, a large church, and two beautiful cloisters between majestic stone buildings. It could be our version of Hogwarts, Harry Potter’s school. All this is to the credit of the team of llocations and design that has done a commendable job to select real scenarios of Navarre -the monastery-, Biscay -the library- and, especially, of Guipuzcoa, all other locations. This is where really ‘El internado: Las Cumbres’ takes a huge leap in quality compared to its older sister, which was shot mainly on sets. In this the real is breathed on all four sides, papier-mâché is not abused, and what little is built is very successful.

The mystery, as in ‘El internado: Laguna Negra’, is presented to us very little by little and with pieces that it seems that they will not fit but will take us to some point. Yes, it requires making a leap of faith at times. And I say that at some point they will take us because it does not end in its first season, there is a new installment announced. Thus, the viewer looking for a series with a beginning and an end will be left with honey on their lips. About the mystery itself, there is little novelty apart from the aesthetic, religious and religious aspects.The addition of folk elements and medieval legends.

The series is dedicated to copy step by step the bases on which the mysteries and plots of ‘El internado: Laguna Negra’ pivoted. I do not want to spoil, but if you have seen the original series, you will live a continuum: this sounds familiar to me, I have already seen this and I know how it will end. It is a sensation that does not bother excessively, but it does It detracts from originality, freshness and surprise effect. The series tries to distance itself, but in the end it ends up following the same path as its sister. Change the packaging, but the content of the candy is very similar. A bittersweet result that weighs down what on the advances seemed a very promising series. It is not bad, it is quite enjoyablee, but it is not original.

Emulated characters



The young characters are written to emulate the Yon González, Martiño Rivas, Ana de Armas, Elena Furiase or Blanca Suárez in ‘El internado’. They follow very similar patterns, but they don’t get the performance they deserve until the series is well advanced. You have to applaud, yes, the good work of Asia Ortega, Albert salazar Y Claudia Riera, three names with some experience who make the most of this opportunity. The adult cast is full of familiar faces, but they are all very flat characters. and that they do not end up in any moment to stand out for a little daring script. While the youngsters manage to begin to shine in the second half of the season, the adults behave as elements of the decoration of the series.

‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’ does not finish exploiting very interesting elements that it has at hand, although here it will be necessary to bear in mind that there are letters that have been saved. An element that they do not finish getting all the performance is the almost martial dynamics that, they tell us, prevails in the center. We see it in gym class and punishment, but hardly ever again. There is here an element that can bring freshness and novelty to a series to which you lack the courage to go your own way. And please, if the center is for problematic students, let them be truly problematic.

A ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’ has a long way to go to be perfect. It has gaps, typical of the genre, that will have to be filled with future installments, characters that will have to be better written and scenarios that will have to be used better. But it has an interesting premise that, although it takes a long time to consolidate, it can shine. The first season is nothing more than the introduction, a small appetizer of what is to come. It promises a lot, we have to wait to see if it really delivers. Of course, it exceeds, and by far, the visual and aesthetic invoice of the original. First-rate locations, a suggestive soundtrack and opening credits that are among the most brilliant that has been seen in Spanish fiction lately.

The first season of ‘El internado: Las Cumbres’ is available on Amazon Prime Video.